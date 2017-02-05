Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Lithium-Ion Battery May be Cause For Exploding Laptop in California Video

 

The sudden combustion seems to be caused by the Lithium-Ion battery — the same kind found in hover boards and cell phones that have caught fire, prompting nationwide recalls.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Flight Attendants Train to Spot Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims

U.S. news
Appeals Court Rejects Bid to Quickly Restore Trump Travel Ban

Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban

U.S. news
Trump's Russia-U.S. Comparison Rejected by Democrats and Republicans

Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.

U.S. news
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday

Crime & Courts
Human Trafficking Increased in 2016, Organization Reports

Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report

U.S. news

World News

Analysis: Here's Why Pakistan Finally Arrested Hafiz Saeed

Trump Effect? Alleged Terror Mastermind Finally Arrested

World
Dogs Are Better Than Machines at Guarding Borders — Here's Why
Video

Why Dogs Are Better Than Machines at Guarding Borders

World
Queen Elizabeth II Marks 65 Years on Britain's Throne

The Princess Who Went Up a Tree and Came Down a Queen

World
British Royals Make Mad Dash in Charity Relay Race
Video

British Royals Make Mad Dash in Charity Relay Race

Europe
Trump's Russia-U.S. Comparison Rejected by Democrats and Republicans

Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.

U.S. news
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement