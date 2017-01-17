Feedback
Inspiring America: Meet the 4-Year-Old Who’s Read More Than 1,000 Books

 

Four-year-old Daliyah Arana was invited to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday at a school outside of Atlanta, where she read MLK’s famous speech.

Noor Salman, Wife of Orlando Shooter Omar Mateen, Arrested

These Democratic Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

Why Trump's Attack on John Lewis Came at a Particularly Bad Time

Gene Cernan, Last Astronaut on the Moon, Dies at 82

Mississippi City Officially Declares Third Monday of January MLK Jr. Day

Ukraine Fears That Putin Will 'Step Forward' if Trump Pulls Back

Cargo Jet Crash Kills Dozens in Kyrgyzstan Village

Blue Monday: The 'Most Depressing Day of the Year' Is Debunked

BPM Music Festival: 5 Killed at Electronic Dance Event in Mexico

Deaf Sailor Gavin Reid Honored for Daring Rescue During Yacht Race

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

