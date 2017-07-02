Please select another video.
Meet the Man Mowing 50 Lawns in All 50 States For Those in Need
Rodney Smith Jr. is mowing 50 lawns across all 50 states for free. He’s doing it for the elderly, disabled, single-parent families and veterans who are struggling to keep their lawns tidy.
