Millions in California, Nevada Prepare for Massive Rains

 

The storm, predicted to be the worst in a decade, now underway with flash flood warnings all over the region and the worst is yet to come.

Legal Battle Over Paint Bill Lingers as Trump Preps for Presidency

U.S. news
Golden Globe Winner Viola Davis Says U.S. Has 'Fallen Short' by Electing Trump
Movies
Celebrities Salute President Obama in Farewell Video
Barack Obama
Millions in California, Nevada Prepare for Massive Floods
U.S. news
Meryl Streep Takes on Donald Trump at Golden Globes

Awards

World News

300 U.S. Marines To Return to Afghanistan's Helmand Province

World
Israeli Hospital Treats Wounded from Arch-Enemy Syria
World
North Korea Says It Can Test-Launch ICBM at Any Time

World
Truck Attacker Plows Into Jerusalem Crowd, Killing at Least Four

World
American Arrested in Brazen Shooting of U.S. Consular Officer in Mexico

World
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
