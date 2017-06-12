Please select another video.
Millions of Americans Struggling with Soaring Cancer Drug Costs
Nationwide, drug costs are expected to rise as much as 11 percent this year, after climbing 11 percent last year. Specialty drugs are expected to increase by 18 percent. Congress is looking to help but is facing huge push back from the pharmaceutical industry.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”