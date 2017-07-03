Feedback
Minimum Wage Increases Take Effect in Major Cities

 

In Washington, D.C., pay went up one dollar to $12.50 an hour. In Chicago, it went up to $11 an hour. And in San Francisco and Los Angeles, pay went up to $14 and $12 an hour, respectively.

Minimum Wage Increases Take Effect in Major U.S. Cities
