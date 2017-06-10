Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Mixed Signals on Qatar from Pres. Trump and His Staff

 

Just an hour after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for calm between Qatar and its neighbors, the president slammed the country for its “extremist ideology.”

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Bill Cosby May Testify at His Sexual Assault Trial, Publicist Hints

Prosecution Rests Case, and Cosby May Testify

U.S. news
Roman Polanski's Sex Assault Victim Pleads to End Case, Says 'He Owes Me Nothing'

Polanski's Victim Asks to End Case: 'He Owes Me Nothing'

U.S. news
'Ghost Ship' Warehouse Fire Defendant in Near Mental Breakdown, Lawyer Says

'Ghost Ship' Fire Defendant in Near Mental Breakdown, Lawyer Says

U.S. news
Kansas Man Adam Purinton Faces Hate Crime Indictment in Bar Shooting

Kansas Man Faces Hate Crime Indictment in Bar Shooting

U.S. news
How Donald Trump's Old Tweets Haunt Him Today

How Trump's Old Tweets Haunt Him Today

White House

World News

U.K. Election 2017: What is the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)?

Who Are the Ultra-Conservatives Set to Prop Up the British Government?

World
Mixed Signals on Qatar from Pres. Trump and His Staff
Video

Mixed Signals on Qatar from Pres. Trump and His Staff

Donald Trump
U.K. Election 2017: Britain's PM Theresa May's Gamble Ends in 'Disaster'

'A Total Disaster': How British PM Threw Away an Election

Brexit Referendum
U.K. Election 2017: Theresa May's Gamble Ends With Minority Government

British PM Clings to Power After Election Humiliation

World
U.K. Election 2017: What Does Result Mean for Brexit?

U.K. Leader's Election Gamble Has 'Chaotic' Brexit Consequences

Brexit Referendum
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Brain Scans May Help Predict Autism in High-Risk Infants

Brain Scans May Help Predict Autism in High-Risk Infants

Health news
'Sewing Machine' Surgery Helps Weight Loss Without Cutting

'Sewing Machine' Surgery Cuts Pounds, Not Skin

Health news
Church of Scientology Accuses Florida City of Discrimination Over Land Battle

Church of Scientology Accuses City of Religious Bias

Religion
Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding High School Robotics Teams

Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding Young Engineers

NBCBLK
New Eye Surgery Holds Promise for Correcting Nearsightedness

New Eye Procedure Corrects Nearsightedness

Health news
advertisement