Please select another video.
NASA’s Golden Records Coming Back to Life, 40 Years Later
Golden records were brought aboard the Voyager space shuttle. Each record contained greetings in 55 languages, music and images - the idea was to give extraterrestrials an idea of life on earth. They are now being recreated as a box set and a book.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”