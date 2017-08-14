Feedback
NASA's Golden Records Coming Back to Life, 40 Years Later

 

Golden records were brought aboard the Voyager space shuttle. Each record contained greetings in 55 languages, music and images - the idea was to give extraterrestrials an idea of life on earth. They are now being recreated as a box set and a book.

