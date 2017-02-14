Feedback
Nightly News

Nearly 200,000 Forced From Homes Due to Calif. Reservoir Flooding Emergency

 

The threat from California’s second largest dam is so dangerously high that residents are unsure when they will be able to get back to their homes.

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Senate Confirms Steven Mnuchin to Be Treasury Secretary

Congress
Jerry Sandusky's Son Jeff Asked Minor to Send Nude Photos, Police Say

U.S. news
U.S. news
U.S. news
Case Against Trump Travel Order Can Proceed: Judge

U.S. news

World News

Superspreaders Drove Ebola Epidemic, Study Finds

Ebola Virus Outbreak
Trump and Trudeau Tread Carefully on Differences

White House
Four Skiers Dead in French Alps Avalanche

World
White House
White House
Nightly Reads

WWII Vet Gets Home Makeover Thanks to Strangers

U.S. news
U.S. news
U.S. news
Sprained Knee? You Must be in Alaska

Health news
Chicago Program Steers Young Men Away from Violence

NBCBLK
