Nevada Marijuana Shortage: State Officials Scramble to Stock Up

 

Just two weeks after pot sales began, state officials are scrambling to prevent a shortage. The stakes are high — the state budget is counting on millions in anticipated tax revenue from pot sales.

O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing: Nevada Officials to Decide Fate in Coming Days

Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Michael Kratz Charged With Killing Four in Pennsylvania

Brazil Court Dismisses Ryan Lochte False Report Case

Man Killed in Honolulu High-Rise Fire Remembered as Caring Professional

ISIS Leader in Afghanistan Killed in Airstrike, Pentagon Says

For Jews and Muslims of Morocco, a Supportive Relationship Built on a Complex History

Why Morocco Offers a Startling Snapshot of Religious Coexistence

Trump in Paris: France Celebrates Bastille Day With American Twist

Australia Urges China to Release Dissident Liu Xiaobo's Widow

ISIS Leader in Afghanistan Killed in Airstrike, Pentagon Says

Vatican-Vetted Magazine Accuses Steve Bannon of 'Apocalyptic Geopolitics'

FDA Advisers Say Yes to Experimental Personalized Cancer Therapy

New Gene Therapy for Cancer Offers Hope to Those With No Options Left

One More Chance: New Rehab Program Treats Addicts at Home

Coffee Lovers, You May Just Live Longer, 2 Large Studies Find

Jane Lynch Talks About Acting, Obstacles and Her Unexpected Path to Success

