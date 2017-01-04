Feedback
Newly Released Video Shows At-Large Istanbul Nightclub Terrorist

 

Turkish police have cast a nationwide dragnet, and the government is turning to the public for help as state-run media blankets the airwaves with the alleged gunman's selfie video.

Restricting Dylann Roof's Courtroom Movement Could Pose Problems: Experts

Charleston Church Shooting
Clerk Wrestles Gun From Would-Be Robbers, Shoots Them

U.S. news
Christmas Shocker: Video Game Case Had Porn DVD Inside
U.S. news
Police Release Dashcam Footage Showing Officer Shot in Traffic Stop
Crime & Courts
Trump Takes Jab at 'Intelligence' Officials for Allegedly Delaying 'Russian Hacking' Briefing

U.S. news

World News

Turkey and ISIS: Istanbul Attack Signals Descent Into 'Open War'

ISIS Terror
Newly Released Video Shows At-Large Istanbul Nightclub Terrorist
'A Party That Turned Into a Massacre, Frozen in Time'

World
Suspected Muslim Rebels Storm Philippine Jail, 158 inmates escape

World
Families Mourn Victims of Istanbul Attacks
World
Today in Pictures: January 3
Photo
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
