Older Americans Are Fastest Growing Age Group With Student Debt

 

A growing number of older Americans are carrying student loan debt, with the number of borrowers quadrupling over the last ten years to 2.8 million in 2015.

U.S. News

Clip-On Tie Holds New Clues About Hijacker D.B. Cooper for Amateur Sleuths

George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for 'Shortness of Breath'

The 12 Men Who Walked on the Moon

Trump Jokes Tillerson Leads 'Charmed Life', 'Takes' Oil From Countries
Ex-Inmate Shocked by Obama Pardon: 'I Had to Hold Back the Tears'

The Battle Against ISIS Is Being Waged Block by Block

China's Xi Lectures Trump on Globalization and Climate Change

Prostitutes, Hotel Cams Are Familiar Putin Tools
Mosul Bridges Are Key to Liberating ISIS Stronghold

Tiny Moth Named for President-Elect Donald Trump

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

