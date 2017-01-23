Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Palestinian Officials Will Withdraw Recognition of Israel if Trump Moves U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

 

Trump’s controversial campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be more than just symbolic — it could upend U.S. policy in the entire Middle East.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

'Good Samaritan' Dead, Suspect Critically Wounded in Texas Mall Shootout

'Good Samaritan' Killed in Texas Mall Shootout

U.S. news
At Least 19 Dead After Tornadoes, Thunderstorms Batter Southeast

At Least 19 Dead After Tornadoes, Storms Batter Southeast

Weather
Environmental Activist Struck and Killed by SUV While Marching Barefoot Across America

Enviro-Activist Killed While Marching Barefoot Across America

U.S. news
Trump Reinstates Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

Trump Revives Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

U.S. news
Abortion Could be Outlawed in 33 States if Roe v Wade Overturned: Report

Abortion Could Be Outlawed in 33 States if Roe v Wade Overturned: Report

U.S. news

World News

British Tanks Roll on Channel Tunnel Test Run Amid Trump, Russia Fears

Tanks Roll Through 'Chunnel' as Europe Frets About Trump, Russia

World
Trump Reinstates Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

Trump Revives Reagan-Era Anti-Abortion Policy

U.S. news
US Lawmakers Call for Action on Venezuela Food Corruption

US Lawmakers Call for Action on Venezuela Food Corruption

Latino
Syria Peace Talks: Why Were Some Nations Invited and Others Not?

Who Was — and Wasn't — Invited to Key Syria's Talks

World
British Missile Failure Off Florida? Officials, Prime Minister Won't Say

British Missile Failure Off Florida? Officials Won't Say

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement