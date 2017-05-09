Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Penn State Fraternity Pledge’s Death: 18 Students Charged

 

Prosecutors allege that some fraternity brothers tried to cover their tracks, deleting messages and cleaning up any evidence of alcohol when a pledge slowly died after falling.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Owners of Giant Rabbit That Died on United Flight Threaten Legal Action

Giant Rabbit Owners Threaten United Airlines With Legal Action

Travel
Girl Attacked by Kangaroo at Alabama Animal Park
Video

Girl Attacked by Kangaroo at Alabama Animal Park

U.S. news
Fentanyl Crisis: Chicago Sees Surge in Deaths From New Designer Drug

Newest Killer Stalking Chicago Is Deadly Designer Drug

America's Heroin Epidemic
Suspect in Killing of Boston Doctors Didn't Fire on Cops, Prosecutor Says

Man Accused of Killing Doctor Couple Didn't Fire on Cops

U.S. news
Penn State Fraternity Death: 18 Charged Over Pledge Timothy Piazza's Fatal Fall

18 Penn State Frat Brothers Charged in Pledge's Death

U.S. news

World News

ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border

The Refugee Camp So Infiltrated by ISIS That Even Military Aircraft Won't Fly Over It

EXCLUSIVE
South Koreans Set to Elect New Leader After Ouster of Park Geun-hye

S. Koreans Set to Elect New Leader After Corruption Scandal

World
Pyongyang University of Science and Technology: 2 U.S. Employees Detained

Kim Jong Un Turns His Gaze to a University Funded by U.S. Churches

North Korea
Nigeria's Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Holds Thousands of Other Abductees

It's Not Just the Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Still Holds Thousands of Others

Missing Nigeria Schoolgirls
French Election: Record Far-Right Vote Suggests Populist Surge Isn't Over

11 Million Voters Backed 'Fascist' Le Pen on Record Night for Far Right

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

U.S. news
TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks by Terrorists

TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks by Terrorists

U.S. news
Trump Administration Loosens Obama School Food Rules

USDA Rolls Back Salt, Whole Grain Rules for Schools

Health news
Inspiring America: Vietnam Veterans Fly Again

Inspiring America: Vietnam Veterans Fly Again

Military
Former Tennis Star James Blake on Mistaken Arrest: Cop Shouldn't Get Badge Back

Cop Shouldn't Get Badge Back After Mistaken Arrest: Blake

Nightly News
advertisement