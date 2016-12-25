Feedback
Photos of Three Year Old Boy Celebrating His Adoption Goes Viral

 

When Michael found out of his adoption after 832 days in foster care, he couldn’t contain his sheer joy — his new sister, 17-year-old Dea Brown tweeted the photos and they soon went viral online.

Christmas Storm Brings Blizzard Conditions to Northern Plains

U.S. news
Inmate Makes Agonizing Choice to End Decades on Death Row

U.S. news
Rapidly Expanding Sinkhole Threatens to Swallow Homes

U.S. news
Obama Thanks Troops in Final Christmas Visit to Base

U.S. news
Netanyahu Accuses Obama of Orchestrating U.N. Vote

U.S. news

Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

World
92 People Feared Dead After Russian Military Plane Crashes Into Black Sea

World
Netanyahu Accuses Obama of Orchestrating U.N. Vote

U.S. news
Nigeria Claims it Captures Boko Haram's Last Enclave

World
Singer George Michael Dead at 53

World
'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
