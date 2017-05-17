Please select another video.
Plane With 4 Americans Goes Missing Near Bahamas; Debris Found
The plane was en route from Puerto Rico to Florida when U.S. air traffic control lost all contact with the plane Monday, the US Coast Guard said.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”