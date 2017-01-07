Feedback
Powerful Winter Storm Hitting Southern U.S.

 

Winter storm watches and warning are up from Texas through the southeast and into New England — states of emergency were declared in Georgia and North Carolina.

U.S. News

South Prepares for Snow as 73 Million Nationwide Face Brutal Weather

Weather
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Complained of Hearing Voices: Officials

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Five Killed at Airport Shooting, Gunman ID'd as Esteban Santiago

U.S. news
Leslie Jones Rips Simon & Schuster for Publishing Book by Milo Yiannopoulos

U.S. news
Joe Biden Marks End of His Term
U.S. news

Toyota Reminds Trump it Has Invested More Than $21 Billion in U.S.

World
Putin's Sassy Trolling Was Sending Message to Trump: Experts

World
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 30 - Jan. 6
Week in Pictures
Stunning Ice Sculptures Glow in Neon at Chinese Festival
Photo
Ex-Venezuela Political Prisoner Still Raising Voice for Others' Freedom

Latino
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
