Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Psychology of Putin: Inside the Mind of the Russian Leader

 

In Pres. Putin, Pres. Trump will face for the first time a Russian leader who is highly experienced in dealing with U.S. presidents and other world leaders. Richard Engel reports.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Judge Denies Hawaii's Motion on 'Travel Ban', Says Supreme Court Right Venue

Federal Judge Denies Hawaii's Motion on Trump's 'Travel Ban'

U.S. news
Maine Gov. Paul LePage Suggests He Makes Up Fake Stories to Mislead Reporters

Maine Governor Implies He Feeds Reporters Fake News

Politics News
Sinkhole Swallows Van in Cleveland
Video

Sinkhole Swallows Van in Cleveland

U.S. news
U.S. Is Now Waiting Days to Announce Deaths In Afghanistan

U.S. Is Now Waiting Days to Announce Deaths In Afghanistan

U.S. news
Spotlight on Hobby Lobby's Biblical Collection After Smuggle Case

Where Do Hobby Lobby's Antiquities Come From?

U.S. news

World News

Educated in Terror: Deprogramming the Children ISIS Taught to Kill

Deprogramming the Children ISIS Taught to Kill

SPECIAL REPORT
G-20 Protests Turn Violent as Trump Arrives in Hamburg

'Welcome to Hell': G-20 Protests Turn Violent as Trump Arrives

Donald Trump
Trump And Putin's Share First Handshake at Germany G-20

Donald Trump Shares First Handshake With Vladimir Putin

World
Three Gored During First Running of the Bulls of 2017
Video

Three Gored During First Running of the Bulls of 2017

World
Running Battles as Protesters and Police Face Off at G-20
Video

Running Battles as Protesters and Police Face Off at G-20

World
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

For Tummy Troubles, Hypnosis Might Be the Answer

Tummy Trouble? Hypnosis Might Help

Health news
Sex Assault Victims on Cruise Ships Are Often Under 18

Sex Assault Victims on Cruise Ships Are Often Under 18

Crime & Courts
Police Step Up Security for July Fourth Fireworks Across Nation

Police Step Up Security for July 4 Fireworks Across Nation

U.S. news
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Investigations
Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack

Trump AWOL on Stopping Next Russian Election Hack

Elections
advertisement