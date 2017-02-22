Feedback
Refugees Fleeing the U.S. for Canada, Despite Brutal Cold

 

More than 100 people have crossed illegally from the US into Canada to seek asylum amid rising tensions in the U.S.

Trump Travel Ban Highlights Divide in Michigan's Immigrant Communities

Politics News
Amnesty International Blames Trump, Others for Rights Rollback

World
Refugees Trudge Through Frozen Wilderness to Flee U.S. for Canada
World
Who Is Trump's New National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster?

National Security
Texas Judge Blocks Cutting Funds to Planned Parenthood in Sharp Rebuke

U.S. news

Kim Jong Nam Death: North Korean Embassy Official Named as Person of Interest

World
Refugees Trudge Through Frozen Wilderness to Flee U.S. for Canada
World
Four Americans Killed as Plane Crashes Into Australian Shopping Mall

World
Trump at African-American History Museum Denounces Anti-Semitism and Racism: 'It Has to Stop'

EXCLUSIVE
Incredible Video Shows Young Girl Rescued After Syrian Airstrike
Syria's Children
Lester Holt Meets His Biggest Little Fan

Nightly News
Inspiring America: Free Suits for Men Struggling to Find Work

Nightly News
Art Program Helps Syrian and Iraqi Refugee Children Recover From War

Nightly News
Meet the Organization Empowering Young Girls Through Skateboarding

Nightly News
Confusing Food Labels Could Soon Be a Thing of the Past
U.S. news
