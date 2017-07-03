Feedback
30 Years Later, Looking Back at the First Transatlantic Hot Air Balloon Flight

 

On July 3, 1987, the Virgin Atlantic Flyer became the first hot air balloon to cross the Atlantic.

U.S. News

Protesters Rally in Dozens of Cities to Call for Trump's Impeachment

Donald Trump
Rapper Finese2Tymes Arrested After Little Rock Mass Shooting — on Unrelated Charges

U.S. news
N.J. Gov. Chris Christie Pushes Back After Being Spotted on Beach Closed by Government Shutdown

U.S. news
Giant Pain in the Neck? Zoo Treats Arthritic Giraffe With Acupuncture
U.S. news
Health Officials Wary as Wet Spring Leads to Mosquitoes

U.S. news

World News

China Accuses U.S. Warship of 'Provocation' in South China Sea

World
Trump Tweets Support for Terminally Sick Baby Charlie Gard

World
To Welcome Trump, Poland Taps Old Communist Party Playbook

World
'Houses Not Hotels:' Venetians Angry at Mass Tourism
World
Germany Bus Crash: 18 Dead, 30 Injured After Seniors' Coach Hits Truck

World
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Nightly Reads

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Investigations
Sex Assault Victims on Cruise Ships Are Often Under 18

Crime & Courts
Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack

Elections
What Can Prevent Alzheimer's? Here's What the Evidence Shows

Health news
Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Health news
