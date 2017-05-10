Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Mother’s Day Scam Spreading on Social Media

 

With Mother's Day approaching this weekend, retailers are warning consumers of a scam quickly spreading through social media.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

So-Called 'Mother of All Scams' Spreads on Social Media
Video

So-Called 'Mother of All Scams' Spreads on Social Media

Consumer
Comey's Firing Raises Question: Why Now?
Video

Comey's Firing Raises Question: Why Now?

White House
New FBI Acting Director McCabe Considered a Respected, Bureau Man

Who Is New Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe?

Politics News
'The Echo of Watergate Is Very Strong Here': Sen. Whitehouse on Comey Firing
Video

'The Echo of Watergate Is Very Strong Here': Sen. Whitehouse on Comey Firing

White House
8-Year-Old Girl Saves Grandmother
Video

8-Year-Old Girl Saves Grandmother

U.S. news

World News

French Election: Marine Le Pen Loses but Propels Far-Right to Mainstream

Deep Divisions Scar France as 'Fascist' Le Pen Propels Far-Right to Mainstream

World
ISIS Infiltrates the Rukban Refugee Camp at Jordan-Syria Border

The Refugee Camp So Infiltrated by ISIS That Even Military Aircraft Won't Fly Over It

EXCLUSIVE
President Trump, Secretary Tillerson to Meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at White House

Trump, Tillerson to Meet Russian Foreign Minister at WH

White House
What You Need to Know About Trump, Comey and the Russia Probe

What You Need to Know About Trump, Comey and the Russia Probe

White House
Trump Hires Law Firm to Fight Suggestions of Russia Business Ties

Trump Hires Law Firm to Fight Suggestions of Russia Business Ties

Politics News
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

So-Called 'Mother of All Scams' Spreads on Social Media
Video

So-Called 'Mother of All Scams' Spreads on Social Media

Consumer
Measles Outbreak, Fueled by Vaccine Fear, Sends Kids to Hospital

Measles and Fear Put These Kids in the Hospital

Health news
Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

Kushner Kin's China Sales Pitch 'Corruption, Pure and Simple': Expert

U.S. news
Fact Checking the GOP's Health Care Claims
Video

Fact Checking the GOP's Health Care Claims

Politics News
TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks by Terrorists

TSA Report Warns Against Truck Ramming Attacks by Terrorists

U.S. news
advertisement