Russia Launches Investigation into Ambassador’s Attack in Ankara

 

New video shows the Russian ambassador to Turkey's assassination was slow and methodical as Russian investigators arrived at the scene on Tuesday hoping to piece together what happened.

Health

Weather

Politics

U.S. News

'Speak English, You're in America,' Woman Tells Latina Shoppers in Rant Caught on Camera

Latino
Delta: YouTube Prankster Sought to Disrupt Flight

U.S. news
Trump Names Campaign Chief Kellyanne Conway as Counselor to the President

2016 Election
Grandmother's Heartfelt Plea to Identify Road Rage Shooter
U.S. news
Same Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Target, Kill Ukrainian Soldiers

U.S. news

World News

Snow Where? Town on Edge of Sahara Desert Gets Flakes for First Time in 37 Years

Weather
Mexico Fireworks Market Explosion Death Toll Rises to 32

World
South Korea President Park Geun-hye's Impeachment Trial Holds First Hearing

World
Same Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Target, Kill Ukrainian Soldiers

U.S. news
Berlin Christmas Market Reopens After Terrorist Truck Attack

Berlin Truck Attack
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
