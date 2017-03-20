Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

String of Murders Has Transgender Communities on Alert Nationwide

 

In the first two months of this year, there were seven unsolved murders of transgender individuals — the deaths have raised concerns with civil rights and anti-violence advocates following a staggering number of transgender murders in 2016.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Police Shortage Hits Cities and Small Towns Across the Country

Why It May Be Getting Harder to Find Police Officers

U.S. news
Rep. Schiff: 'Circumstantial Evidence of Collusion' Between Trump Campaign, Russia

Schiff: 'Circumstantial Evidence of Collusion' Between Trump Camp, Russia

EXCLUSIVE
Ex-N.C. Police Chief Says He Faced 'Unreasonable Detention' at JFK

Ex-Police Chief Alleges 'Unreasonable Detention' at JFK

U.S. news
Concern Grows for Tennessee Girl, 15, Who Vanished With Teacher, 50

Concern Grows for Girl, 15, Who Vanished With Teacher, 50

U.S. news
Wildfire Near Boulder Forces Thousands of Coloradans From Their Homes

Wildfire Near Boulder Forces Thousands of Coloradans From Homes

U.S. news

World News

Russian Conservationists Launch Survey of Elusive Snow Leopard

Russia Tries to Count Every One of Its Endangered Snow Leopards

World
Rep. Schiff: 'Circumstantial Evidence of Collusion' Between Trump Campaign, Russia

Schiff: 'Circumstantial Evidence of Collusion' Between Trump Camp, Russia

EXCLUSIVE
North Korea Says It Tested New 'High-Thrust' Rocket Engine

North Korea Says It Tested New 'High-Thrust' Rocket Engine

World
Here's a Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcomed

A Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcome

U.S. news
Germany Rejects Donald Trump's Claim That It 'Owes Vast Sums of Money' to NATO, U.S.

Germany Rejects Trump Claim That It Owes Money to NATO, U.S.

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Here's a Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcomed

A Place in Trump's America Where Refugees Are Welcome

U.S. news

advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement