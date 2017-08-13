Feedback
Stunning Video of California Swimmers’ Whale Encounter

 

Drone footage shows a few unsuspecting swimmers in Laguna Beach swimming besides a gray whale, seemingly unaware the mammal was close by.

Texas Has the Highest Maternal Mortality Rate in the Developed World. Why?

Charlottesville Rally Turns Deadly: One Killed After Car Strikes Crowd

Charlottesville Faces its Own Past After Rally Turns Deadly

Grandmother in Travel Ban Flap Arriving in U.S.

Federal Probe Into Charlottesville; Sessions Says 'Justice Will Prevail'

At China-North Korea Border, Business Carrying on As Usual Despite Sanctions
35 Children Die in North Indian Hospital in Three Days

Israel Is Trying to Ban Al Jazeera: Here's What You Need to Know

7 Medics With Syria's White Helmets Group Killed

Trump Says 'Military Option' Possibility in Venezuela

Many Doctors Get Goodies from Opioid Makers

Grandmother Deported for Voter Fraud Leaves U.S. in Tears

Suicides in Teen Girls Hit 40-Year High

From Defendant to Defender: One Wrongfully Convicted Man Frees Another

Decades After Surviving 'Hell on Earth,' Vietnam Army Medic Receives Medal of Honor

