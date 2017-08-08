Feedback
Taylor Swift in Court Over Groping Claim

 

Denver-based DJ David Mueller sued Swift after he claimed he was fired for groping allegations Swift made against him in 2013. Swift countersued, alleging sexual assault by Mueller.

Minnesota Mosque Bombing an 'Act of Terrorism,' Governor Says

Arizona Woman Gets Death Penalty for Putting 10-Year-Old Cousin in Hot Box

Third Boy Scout Dies After Sailboat Hits Power Line in Texas

Opioid Crisis: The Awful Arithmetic of America's Overdoses May Have Gotten Worse

U.S. Is Sending More Marines to Afghanistan

U.S. May Begin Airstrikes Against ISIS in Philippines

Migrants Return to Dunkirk and Calais 'Jungle' as France Tackles Human Tide

Venezuela: Military Base Attackers Will Get 'Maximum Penalty,' Says Maduro

British Model Chloe Ayling's Alleged Kidnapping Highlights Global Human Trafficking

Finding the Right Medication: Gene Test May Help Treat Depression

Grandmother Deported for Voter Fraud Leaves U.S. in Tears

Suicides in Teen Girls Hit 40-Year High

From Defendant to Defender: One Wrongfully Convicted Man Frees Another

Decades After Surviving 'Hell on Earth,' Vietnam Army Medic Receives Medal of Honor

