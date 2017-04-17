Feedback
Teens Are Spending Hours on This Video Chat App

 

The “House Party” app allows up to eight users to video chat at once, and teens are using it to socialize with friends throughout their days.

U.S. News

Manhunt in Cleveland After Killing Broadcast on Facebook Live

Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Clash in Berkeley, California

Supreme Court Scheduled to Hear Important Freedom of Religion Dispute

North Korean Missile Launch Fails 'Almost Immediately,' U.S. Military Says

Cracking the White House Easter Egg Roll: 6 Things You Might Not Know

Vice President Mike Pence Heads to Demilitarized Zone Between Koreas

Egypt's Coptic Christians Celebrate Easter in the Shadow of ISIS

Remains of Five Archbishops of Canterbury Discovered Under London Museum

National Security Adviser McMaster Visits Afghanistan Amid Questions Over Strategy

Syrian Civil War: Scores Killed in Population Transfer

Peru Native Who Voted Illegally in Two U.S. Elections Now Faces Deportation

U.S. May Launch Strike If North Korea Reaches for Nuclear Trigger

Trans Fat Ban Saved Lives in New York, Study Shows

