The Fight for Mosul: U.S.-Backed Iraqi Forces Corner ISIS Fighters

 

On Saturday, U.S.-backed forces squeezed the remaining ISIS militants into the narrow streets of Mosul's Old City as they looked to re-take full control of the strategic city.

Faith Leaders Pray for Victims, Call for Change After Little Rock Club Shooting

Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ People of Color

Twin Plagues: Meth Rises in Shadow of Opioids

Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Bronx Hospital Shooting: Disgruntled Doctor Sent Email Before Rampage

Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Backpage Critics Find Surprise Ammunition in Philippines Raid

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert Released From Prison

Iraqi Forces Push Through ISIS-held Mosul as Civilians Flee
Adele 'Heart Broken' After Canceling What May Be Her Last Tour

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Death Train: Will Germany Finally Pay the Holocaust Survivors of Iasi?

Sex Assault Victims on Cruise Ships Are Often Under 18

Trump White House Has Taken Little Action To Stop Next Election Hack

What Can Prevent Alzheimer's? Here's What the Evidence Shows

Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

