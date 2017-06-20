Feedback
The Statue of Liberty’s Journey to the U.S.

 

On June 19, 1885, the Statue of Liberty made it to her permanent home at Bedloe’s Island in New York Harbor.

U.S. News

Pregnant Mother Shot Dead by Cops Whom She Called for Help

U.S. news
Man Charged With Murder of Muslim Teen Who Disappeared on Way to Mosque

U.S. news
Bear Reportedly Kills Teen Runner During Alaska Mountain Race

U.S. news
Journey of a Bullet: Stories of Gunshot Victims

U.S. news
Hate Crime Charges Possible in Assault on Boston's Iconic 'Keytar Bear'

U.S. news

World News

London Mosque Van Attack: 'Confusion and Anger' in Finsbury Park

World
The Many Foreign Policies of Donald Trump

U.S. news
China May Soon Establish Naval Base in U.S. Ally Pakistan

China
Otto Warmbier Dies After Return From North Korea

Health news
Cats Conquered Laps and Hearts More Than Once, DNA Study Shows

World
'Mass-Casualty Event': Ohio County Now Tops U.S. in Overdose Deaths

U.S. news
Soft Cell: California Inmates Can Pay for Cushier Accommodations

U.S. news
Meet the Young Man Who Makes Flags for America's Fallen Soldiers

U.S. news
Inside Cuba's Military Cyber Command

EXCLUSIVE
Brain Scans May Help Predict Autism in High-Risk Infants

Health news
