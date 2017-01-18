Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

They Expected for Her To Die, But Now, She's Back Home and Back to Life

 

Two months ago, Eloise Barnette’s family was saying goodbye after taking her off life support, but the 75-year-old great-grandmother had other plans.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Accused Airport Killer Gave Conflicting Explanations for Attack: Feds

Mind Control or ISIS? Accused Gunman's Conflicting Accounts

U.S. news
Mexico Nightclub Shooting: Alejandra Villanueva, Teen From Denver, Killed in Attack

U.S. Teen Among Dead in Mexico Nightclub Attack: Brother

World
Ex-Inmate Shocked by Obama Pardon: 'I Had to Hold Back the Tears'

'Had to Hold Back the Tears': Ex-Inmate Shocked by Pardon

U.S. news
Secret Service Settles 2000 Racial Discrimination Suit for $24 Million

Secret Service Settles Discrimination Suit for $24 Million

U.S. news
They Expected for Her To Die, But Now, She's Back Home and Back to Life
Video

They Expected for Her To Die, But Now She's Back Home and Back to Life

U.S. news

World News

China's Xi Lectures Trump on Globalization and Climate Change

Communist China Lectures Trump on Merits of Global Capitalism

World
Russia Sees Dialogue With Trump on Terrorism, Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov

Russia Sees Dialogue With Trump on Nukes, Syria: Lavrov

World
Mexico Nightclub Shooting: Alejandra Villanueva, Teen From Denver, Killed in Attack

U.S. Teen Among Dead in Mexico Nightclub Attack: Brother

World
MH370 Ocean Search Suspended After Three Years and No Trace of Plane

The Underwater Hunt for MH370 Has Officially Ended

Missing Jet
Tiny Moth Named for President-Elect Donald Trump

This Tiny Moth Was Just Named After Donald Trump

Science News
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement