They Expected for Her To Die, But Now, She's Back Home and Back to Life
Two months ago, Eloise Barnette’s family was saying goodbye after taking her off life support, but the 75-year-old great-grandmother had other plans.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Nightly Spotlight
The most popular Nightly News health, consumer news, aviation, lifestyle and human interest stories.
Play All
Inspiring America
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
World News
Watch the best of Nightly’s international reporting.
Play All
Health
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Weather
Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.
Play All
Politics
The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.
Play All
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All