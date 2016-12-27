Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Treacherous Winter Storms Snarl Holiday Travel Across U.S.

 

AAA estimated more than 100 million Americans will have traveled 50 miles or more by January 2nd, but treacherous weather is making that challenging in parts of the country.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Las Vegas Woman Who Walked 26 Miles in Snowy Grand Canyon to Save Family Tells Ordeal

'I Can't Leave My Son Without a Mom': 26-Mile Ordeal Recounted

U.S. news
President Obama 'Confident' He Could Have Won in 2016

Obama 'Confident' He Could Have Won in 2016

U.S. news
Vera Rubin, Astronomer Who Did Pioneering Work on Dark Matter, Dies at 88

Vera Rubin, Pioneer of Dark Matter Research, Dies

Science News
Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us

Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us

World
One Man's Mission to Get People Home for the Holidays
Video

One Man's Mission to Get People Home for the Holidays

U.S. news

World News

Aleppo's Bana al-Abed and Mother Take Questions on Facebook

7-Year-Old Bana 'Just Got Used To' Facing Death in Aleppo

Aleppo: Children of War
Cheetahs at Risk of Extinction as African Habitat Shrinks, New Study Finds

Cheetahs at Risk of Extinction as Habitat Shrinks, Study Finds

World
Analysis: What Will Trump Do About North Korea's Kim Jong Un?

Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Ambitions to Challenge Trump

North Korea
Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us

Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us

World
Black Sea Plane Crash: Russian Rescuers Find Flight Recorder

Rescuers Find Flight Recorder From Black Sea Plane Crash

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement