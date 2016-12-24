Feedback
Trump’s Plan to Shorten Wait Times for Vets May Face Hurdles

 

Trump’s plan to give every veteran the option to go outside the VA to a private practice of their choice already exists — the biggest one is Veterans Choice —and they have a mixed record.

To End Decades on Death Row, Inmate Makes an Agonizing Choice

Donald Trump Announces Intention to Dissolve Charitable Foundation

A&E Drops Controversial KKK Series After Learning of Cash Payments

'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack on a Plane, Sources Say

Winter Weather Dumps Rain in the West, Brings Blizzard to Dakotas

France's National Front Finds Support Among Millennials

Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

Once Syria's Crown Jewel, Aleppo Now a City in Ruins
Debris Found After Russian Defense Ministry Jet Carrying 92 Disappears: Media

Powerful Typhoon to Hit Philippines Christmas Day, Thousands Urged to Leave

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

