Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Twin Terror Attacks Hit Tehran, Killing At Least 12

 

A group of gunmen and a suicide bomber launched dual attacks on two Iranian landmarks Wednesday, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 50 others.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

James Comey and Donald Trump: A Timeline of Headlines
Video

James Comey and Donald Trump: A Timeline of Headlines

Donald Trump
Ex-Intel Chief: Comey Firing Shows 'Complete Disregard' for Independent FBI
Video

Ex-Intel Chief: Comey Firing Shows 'Complete Disregard' for Independent FBI

World
Montana Rep.-Elect Gianforte Apologizes to Reporter Ben Jacobs for Assault

Rep.-Elect Gianforte Apologizes to Reporter for Assault

U.S. news
Reality Winner, Alleged NSA Leaker, Will Plead Not Guilty, Lawyer Says

Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner to Plead Not Guilty

U.S. news
Andrea Constand's Mother Confronts Bill Cosby at Sex Assault Trial

It's Andrea's Mom vs. 'America's Dad' at Day 3 of Bill Cosby Trial

Bill Cosby Scandal

World News

U.K. Election: Polls Open After Campaign Dominated by Brexit, Terror Attacks

Britain Votes Amid Brexit, Terrorism Fears

Brexit Referendum
Ex-Intel Chief: Comey Firing Shows 'Complete Disregard' for Independent FBI
Video

Ex-Intel Chief: Comey Firing Shows 'Complete Disregard' for Independent FBI

World
Twin Terror Attacks Hit Tehran, Killing at Least 12
Video

Twin Terror Attacks Hit Tehran, Killing at Least 12

World
Women's Equality Party: Sophie Walker Aims to Oust Philip Davies

This Woman Aims to Oust a 'Deeply Sexist' (and Very Popular) British Lawmaker

World
U.K. Election: Britain Heads to Ballot Box in Shadow of Brexit

Britain Heads to the Ballot Box in the Shadow of Brexit

Brexit Referendum
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

'Sewing Machine' Surgery Helps Weight Loss Without Cutting

'Sewing Machine' Surgery Cuts Pounds, Not Skin

Health news
Church of Scientology Accuses Florida City of Discrimination Over Land Battle

Church of Scientology Accuses City of Religious Bias

Religion
Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding High School Robotics Teams

Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding Young Engineers

NBCBLK
New Eye Surgery Holds Promise for Correcting Nearsightedness

New Eye Procedure Corrects Nearsightedness

Health news
This 12-Year-Old Is Creating an App for Disabled People

12-Year-Old Creates App For Disabled People

Tech News
advertisement