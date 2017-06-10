Please select another video.
UK Election: PM May Embarrased, but Remains in Power — For Now
When PM Theresa May recently called snap elections, she hoped for a landslide. Instead, her party lost more than 30 seats in Parliament just days before the nation heads into Brexit negotiations.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”