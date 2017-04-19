Please select another video.
US Aircraft Carrier to NKorea? Trump Admin. Sends Mixed Messages
New information suggests that a US aircraft carrier group, which Pres. Trump described as an armada, was actually headed away from -- when the administration said it was headed toward -- North Korea.
