US Aircraft Carrier to NKorea? Trump Admin. Sends Mixed Messages

 

New information suggests that a US aircraft carrier group, which Pres. Trump described as an armada, was actually headed away from -- when the administration said it was headed toward -- North Korea.

Cleveland Facebook Killer: Steve Stephens Shoots Self Dead After Pursuit by Pa. Police, McDonald's

Hugo Castro, Missing American Activist, Found Alive in Mexico

New Bill O'Reilly Sex-Harassment Accuser Announced as Protesters Hit Fox News HQ

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for 'Mild Case of Pneumonia'

FDA Approves Vagus Nerve Stimulator to Treat Cluster Headaches

U.S. Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Bombers Flying Near Alaska

French Officials Say 'Imminent and Violent Attack' Foiled in Marseilles

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley 'Disturbed' by Gay Persecution Reports

VP Pence on North Korea: All Option Are On The Table
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Baseball Great Rod Carew Hopes to Raise Awareness After Heart Transplant From Tragic NFLer

Epic Drug Lab Scandal Results in More Than 20,000 Convictions Dropped

First Woman to Officially Run Boston Marathon Makes Triumphant Return

Cerebral Palsy Didn't Stop This Athlete From Finishing Half-Ironman
House Party: Teens Are Spending Hours on This Video Chat App
Video

