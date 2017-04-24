Please select another video.
Voices from the Inside: A Look at the Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya
A report earlier this month by the independent Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta — and corroborated by human rights groups —alleged an anti-gay purge in the conservative Muslim republic where dozens of suspected gay men have been tortured, beaten and imprisoned in concentration camps.
