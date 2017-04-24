Feedback
Voices from the Inside: A Look at the Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya

 

A report earlier this month by the independent Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta — and corroborated by human rights groups —alleged an anti-gay purge in the conservative Muslim republic where dozens of suspected gay men have been tortured, beaten and imprisoned in concentration camps.

U.S. News

U.S. Declaration of Independence From Late 1700s Discovered in Britain

U.S. news
Anti-Semitic Incidents Spike Since Election, Jewish Watchdog Says

U.S. news
New Orleans Starts Tearing Down Confederate Monuments, Sparking Protest

U.S. news
Congress Aims to Avoid Shutdown as Trump Presses for 100-Day Wins

Congress
Nikki Haley to N. Korea: 'Don't Give Us a Reason' to Fight
World

North Korea Detains Third American Citizen: Officials

World
President Trump to Host Unusual Meeting With UN Security Council

Macron, Le Pen to Face Off in France Presidential Election

World
China Calls for Restraint on North Korea as USS Carl Vinson arrives

World
Nikki Haley to N. Korea: 'Don't Give Us a Reason' to Fight
World
Macron, Le Pen to Face Off Following First Round of France Presidential Election

World
