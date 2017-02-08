Feedback
Warning for Anyone Living in WiFi Connected Smart Homes

 

It’s not just TVs and stereos, but refrigerators and sprinkler systems, that are now connected to the internet. By some estimates, three quarters of in-home WiFi networks are vulnerable to hackers.

