Wayne’s World: Mike Myers Celebrates 25 ‘Excellent’ Years

 

Film star and creator Mike Myers looks back on the legacy of Wayne Campbell, Garth Algar and the little cable access show that could.

Health

Weather

Politics

U.S. News

Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions 'Too Restrictive'

U.S. news
U.S. Army Corps Gives Eviction Notice to Dakota Access Protest Camp

U.S. news
10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath
U.S. news
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3

Week in Pictures
Michigan State Defends Handling of Larry Nassar Sex-Abuse Scandal

U.S. news

World News

Paris Shooting: Soldier Near Louvre Museum Fires on Attacker IDd as Egyptian

Paris Terror Attacks
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
U.S. news
30 Plastic Bags Found in Beached Whale's Stomach
Europe
Discarded ISIS Receipts Offer Glimpse into Former Life in Mosul

ISIS UnCovered
Russia Is 'Weaponizing Misinformation,' Says UK Defense Secretary

World
Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
