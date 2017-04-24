Feedback
Nightly News

What’s Behind the Huge Spike in Insulin Costs? Insurers and Drug Makers Blame Each Other

 

Prices have skyrocketed in the past five years for insulin, which treats Diabetes. The nation now spends more than $322 billion annually to treat the disease.

U.S. News

Anti-Semitic Incidents Spike Since Election, Jewish Watchdog Says

U.S. news
U.S. Declaration of Independence From Late 1700s Discovered in Britain

U.S. news
'Very Painful Day': Three Kids Among Five Dead in NYC House Fire

U.S. news
Illinois College Student Killed in Track Meet Hammer Throw

U.S. news
Here's the Full List of Donald Trump's Executive Orders

White House

World News

Macron, Le Pen to Face Off Following First Round of France Presidential Election

World
North Korea Detains Third American Citizen: Officials

World
Voices From the Inside: A Look at the Anti-Gay Purge in Chechnya
Video

World
American Member of Security Watchdog Group Killed in Ukraine

World
London Marathon Runner Helps Exhausted Man Cross Finish Line

World
