Will President-Elect Trump's Inaugural Address Unite a Divided Nation?

 

For Trump, who's mastered delivering a message in 140 characters or less, the first true test of his presidency will be his inaugural address.

Health

Weather

Politics

U.S. News

These Democratic Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

More Democratic Lawmakers Refuse to Attend Inauguration

U.S. news
John Lewis Leads the Charge Against Donald Trump as U.S. Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Lewis Leads the Charge Against Trump as U.S. Marks MLK Day

Politics News
Party at University Chancellor's Home Ends With Stabbing

Party at University Chancellor's Home Ends With Stabbing

U.S. news
Michelle Obama's Legacy: The First Lady Through the Years
Gallery

Michelle Obama's legacy: See First Lady Through the Years

President Obama: The Legacy
'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump
Video

'He Makes Me Very Nervous': Bernie Sanders on Trump

U.S. news

World News

Disneyland for Gun Lovers: Inside the Notorious Darra Adam Khel Arms Market

This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers

World
BPM Music Festival: 2 Shot at Electronic Dance Event in Mexico

'Many Wounded' in Shooting at Electronic Dance Music Festival

BREAKING
Trump's Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is 'Risky Move': Experts

Trump's Rapid Ambassador Recall Is 'Risky Move': Experts

World
Deaf Sailor Gavin Reid Honored for Daring Rescue During Yacht Race

Deaf Sailor Wins 'Knighthood' for Daring High-Seas Rescue

World
Russians Hope Frozen U.S. Relations Might Thaw Under Trump
Video

Russians Hope Frozen U.S. Relations Might Thaw Under Trump

World
Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
