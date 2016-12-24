Feedback
Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Winter Storms Across Nation Slows Holiday Travel for Millions

 

From California to Wisconsin — where players on the Minnesota Vikings NFL team were left stranded after the team’s plane skidded off an icy taxiway — the conditions were treacherous for travellers.

World News

Health

Weather

Politics

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

To End Decades on Death Row, Inmate Makes an Agonizing Choice

U.S. news
Dikembe Mutombo Proves Changing the World Isn't 'Crazy' After All

World
Israel's Netanyahu Lashes Out at Obama Over U.N. Vote

U.S. news
Donald Trump Announces Intention to Dissolve Charitable Foundation

U.S. news
A&E Drops Controversial KKK Series After Learning of Cash Payments

TV

World News

Once Syria's Crown Jewel, Aleppo Now a City in Ruins
Video

World
Let it Glow! Christmas Lights Shine Across the World

World
Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Blames Merkel's Immigration Policy for Berlin Attack

Berlin Truck Attack
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Chile; No Deaths Reported

DEVELOPING
Pope Francis calls for peace in Syria during Christmas Day message
Video

World
Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Consumer
