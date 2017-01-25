Feedback

President Trump Says He Will Ask for 'Major Investigation' Into Unsubstantiated Allegations of Voter Fraud

Inaugural Weekend
Women's Marches Held Around the World in Solidarity With D.C. Demonstration

British Tanks Roll on Channel Tunnel Test Run Amid Trump, Russia Fears

Roe v. Wade Attorney: Trump Is Biggest Threat Yet to Reproductive Rights

Ex-CIA Boss Brennan, Others Rip Trump Speech in Front of Memorial

Chuck Schumer: Democrats 'Possibly' Can Derail Trump's Nominees

'Saturday Night Live' Says Goodbye to Obama By Singing 'To Sir, With Love'

On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground

Civil Liberties Groups to Donald Trump: 'See You in Court'

Donald Trump's First Six Days in Office: Here's What He's Done

Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield

House Passes Ban on Abortion Coverage by Insurers in Obamacare Exchanges

Democrats Can't Stop Trump's Agenda. Instead They'll Try to Delay It

Protesters Rally Against Trump's Immigration Executive Orders

Trump Orders Could Deport Millions, Build Wall, but It Won't Easy

'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat

On U.S.-Mexico Border, Mixed Reactions to Effectiveness of a Border Wall

Pres. Trump Signs Executive Orders on Building Border Wall, Immigration

Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed at Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration

How Non-Profit Media Can Hold Politicians Accountable

Bipartisan Rejection of Trump's Voter Fraud Claims

Trump Signs Two Executive Orders Related to Immigration Agenda

White House: Voter Fraud Probe Not to Focus Solely on 2016 Election

Trump Announces Executive Order for 'Immediate Construction of a Border Wall'

Spicer: Immigration Plan Will Be 'Multi-Tier, Multi-Step' Process

White House Outlines Plans to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration

Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons

Spicer Insists Draft Interrogation Order Is Not A White House Document

British PM 'Not Afraid to Speak Frankly' to President Trump

Protesters Hang 'RESIST' Banner From Crane Near White House
Trump to Announce Pick to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy Next Week

Nikki Haley Sworn In As Ambassador To The United Nations

Some Experts Say Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting'

Why Trump Should Have Been Taken Both Literally AND Seriously

First Read's Morning Clips: Border Wall

Trump Tweets That He Will Pick Supreme Court Nominee Next Week

Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'

