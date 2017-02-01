Watch Live: White House Briefing With Sean Spicer
Get Alerts
Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Zika Virus Outbreak
Dakota Pipeline Protests
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
Politics
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Olivier Douliery / EPA
White House
Analysis: Trump's 'America First' Vision Could Upend Postwar Consensus
Analysis: Trump's 'America First' Vision Could Upend Postwar Consensus
White House
Turmoil Over Executive Orders
Previous
Next
Erik McGregor / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
On the Last Day to Get Obamacare, Its Fate Is Still Uncertain
Health Care
STEFANIE LOOS / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Joins Jihadis, China and Russia on EU Chief's Danger-List
World
Carlos Barria / Reuters
Head Spinning? Here's Where the Immigration Ban Is At
Politics News
WPA Pool / Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth in 'Very Difficult Position' With Trump Visit
World
Olivier Douliery / EPA
Want to Know What Trump Will Do? Listen to Him, Not His Cabinet
U.S. news
Carlos Barria / Reuters
Trump Signs 'One In, Two Out' Order to Curtail Business Regulations
Politics News
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Immigration Order Won't Make America Safer: Diplomats
Politics News
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Latest
Michael Reynolds / EPA
As a Student Gorsuch Once Supported Gays, Opposed Campus Military Recruiters
U.S. news
advertisement
Video
Flynn: 'We Are Officially Putting Iran On Notice'
White House
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Trump to GOP: 'Go Nuclear' if Dems Block Supreme Court Nominee
U.S. news
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Tempers Flare as Senate Panel Approves Sessions for AG
Politics News
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Clinton to Reflect on '16 Campaign, Legacy in New Book
U.S. news
Ben Stansall / AFP - Getty Images
President Trump and the 'Shock and Awe' Doctrine
U.S. news
Video
Trump: I’ll Push McConnell To ‘Go Nuclear’ If SCOTUS Vote Deadlocked
Supreme Court
Boycott Fails: GOP Advances Cabinet Noms Despite Dems' No Show
Politics News
Video
Watch Senators Declare Votes on Jeff Sessions Nomination
Congress
Video
Trump Meets with African American Leaders at White House
White House
The Woman 'Most Wanted' by ISIS Won't Come to U.S. Ceremony
World
advertisement
advertisement
Video
SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets with Lawmakers
Supreme Court
Video
Following Vote, Committee Chair Calls Dems’ Boycott ‘A Cheap Political Ploy’
Congress
Michael Reynolds / EPA
How Gorsuch Was Picked for SCOTUS — and the Careful Plot to Keep It Secret
U.S. news
A More Latino Hazleton, Pa. Braces for Trump's Immigration Orders
Latino
Video
Ranking Dem Explains Second Boycott on Price, Mnuchin Votes
Congress
Michael Reynolds / EPA
First Read: Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives
First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: What You Need to Know About Neil Gorsuch
First Read
Terray Sylvester / Reuters
'Construction Will Move Forward' on Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Emily Fortuna / Twitter
Apple Threatens Legal Action, Joins Long List of Firms Protesting Ban
Business News
Michael Reynolds / EPA
Democrats Vow Resistance on Trump's Supreme Court Pick
Politics News
advertisement
advertisement
Yemeni media / via Twitter
U.S. Citizens Won't Be Targeted in Anti-Terror Efforts: Spicer
Politics News
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Trump Nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Justice Department
Hani Mohammed / AP
GALLERY: Life on the Ground in Trump's 7 Travel Ban Countries
NBC News
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
What's Next for Trump's Supreme Court Pick?
Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force
U.S. news
Video
Williams: Gorsuch Nomination Won't Change Court Direction 'Immediately'
Supreme Court
Video
Judge Neil Gorsuch Reacts to Supreme Court Nomination
Supreme Court
Video
President Trump: Neil Gorsuch A Man 'America Needs'
White House
advertisement
Get First Read Newsletter
Privacy Policy
Follow NBC News Politics
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Politics
Congress
White House
Justice Department
National Security
Elections
First Read
advertisement
advertisement