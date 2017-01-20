Sections
Politics
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Presidential Inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Full Coverage of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Inauguration Day
Previous
Next
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Inauguration Protests
Presidential Inauguration
Evan Vucci / AP
#ThanksObama: Social Media Shows Ex-POTUS Love
Presidential Inauguration
Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images
Today Isn't a Typical Inauguration. Here's Why
First Read
Evan Vucci / AP
Barack and Michelle Obama Detail Next Steps
President Obama: The Legacy
Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images, file
Donald Trump Gets the Nuclear 'Football' Today
U.S. news
Evan Vucci / AP
The Perks of Donating Big to Trump's Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Five Takeaways From the Week's Confirmation Hearings
Congress
Latest
SHAWN THEW / EPA
Trump Press Secretary Claims Bias in Crowd Size Coverage
Presidential Inauguration
Pool / Getty Images
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
Carlos Barria / Reuters
Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'
2016 Election
Video
White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
U.S. news
Alex Seitz-Wald
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground
Congress
Video
Senators Join Stage at Women’s March for Message of Solidarity
U.S. news
Photo
Story
Photo
Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago
Photo
Video
Michael Moore: 'Do Not Despair, Do Not Give Up'
U.S. news
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Analysis: Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Melania Trump: 'I'm Honored to Be Your First Lady'
News
Video
Trump Thanks Troops in Afghanistan
White House
Video
Trump: 'Now the Fun Begins'
White House
Video
Trump: 'Should I Keep the Twitter Going?'
White House
Video
Vice President Pence Joins First Couple for Dance at Freedom Ball
White House
Video
Watch President Trump and First Lady's First Dance
White House
Video
Trump at Liberty Ball: 'God was Looking Down on Us'
White House
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
President Trump Signs First Executive Order — on Obamacare
Presidential Inauguration
Tracie Van Auken / EPA
Gallery
Photos
Gallery
As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting
Presidential Inauguration
Lucas Jackson / Pool via Reuters
Trump's Defense, Homeland Security Picks Sworn-in
Meet the Press
Video
President Donald Trump: The 45th President of the United States
U.S. news
Video
Sights and Sounds of Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration
U.S. news
Video
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the Power Couple Behind Pres. Trump
U.S. news
Video
Exclusive: The $5 Billion Cost of Moving the President
U.S. news
Video
Analysis: Will Washington Change Donald Trump?
U.S. news
Video
World Leaders Expected to Immediately Test Pres. Trump
World
Video
Ethics Watchdogs Question Trump’s Plan on Conflicts of Interest
U.S. news
Video
Across America: Citizens Reflect as Trump Is Sworn in as President
U.S. news
Video
Police in Riot Gear Clash With Protesters Blocks From White House
U.S. news
Video
An Unconventional Inauguration Speech With Shots at the Establishment
U.S. news
Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images
Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices
U.S. news
