Politics
Congress
White House
Justice Department
National Security
Elections
First Read
JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP/Getty Images
Trump Tweets New Year's Message to 'My Many Enemies'
Politics News
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
Trump: 'Hacking Is a Very Hard Thing to Prove'
Politics News
So Long 2016! Here's What NBC's Correspondents Are Hoping for in 2017
2016: Year in Review
Not Just You: Most Americans Agree 2016 Was Dismal
2016: Year in Review
Trump Adviser Conway's Husband on 'Short List' for Solicitor General: Sources
Politics News
7 Memorable Political Quotes From 2016
2016: Year in Review
Bristol Palin Hits Out at 'Sissies' Boycotting Trump Inauguration
Politics News
Trump, Netanyahu Bond During Transition
Politics News
Obama Administration Sanctions a Challenge to Putin and Trump
White House
Trump: 'No Computer is Safe'
U.S. news
Malware Linked to Russian Hackers Found at Vermont Utility
U.S. news
Trump Tweet's New Year's Message to His 'Many Enemies'
U.S. news
In Effort to Protect Obamacare, Pres. Obama to Meet with Dems on Capitol Hill
News
Inside the Secretive Russian Compounds Being Shut Down in the U.S.
World
Pres.-elect Trump Lavishes Pres. Putin with Praise on Day After New Sanctions
World
Featured
7-Week Itch: Trump and Obama Hit a Rough Patch
Politics News
Spotlight
Video
2016's Wacky Year in Politics
2016: Year in Review
Spotlight
Our Crazy Year in Politics (Trump-Free Edition!)
2016: Year in Review
After Sit-In, House GOP Moves to Punish Broadcasting on Floor
Getty Images
Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings
2016: Year in Review
After Sit-In, House GOP Moves to Punish Broadcasting on Floor
Congress
Sen. Corker: Committee Won't Demand Tillerson's Tax Returns
Congress
Poll: Little Confidence in Major American Institutions
Congress
Obamacare Sign-Ups Surge as Threat of Repeal Looms
Health Care
Getty Images
Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings
2016: Year in Review
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP file
Putin Rules Out Tit-for-Tat Expulsion of U.S. Diplomats
World
The Hard Truths Trump Must Face to 'Crush ISIS'
2016: Year in Review
Britain's PM Rebukes Kerry Over Israel 'Attack'
World
Obama Administration Sanctions a Challenge to Putin and Trump
White House
Can Trump Stop Syria War From Haunting U.S.?
2016: Year in Review
Nobody Will Test Trump Administration More Than Putin
2016: Year in Review
Russian Rights Groups to Trump: Don't Forget About Us
World
Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Ambitions to Challenge Trump
2016: Year in Review
Obama 'Confident' He Could Have Won in 2016
U.S. news
Video
Lynch Announces Efforts Toward Consent Decree in Baltimore
U.S. news
Judge Says North Carolina Illegally Purged Voter Lists
2016 ELECTION DAY
Attorney General Discussed Email Probe With Comey: Officials
U.S. news
DOJ to Lawmakers: Working 'Expeditiously' With FBI on Emails
U.S. news
Comey Was Against Naming Russia in Hack Probe: Officials
U.S. news
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Russian Hacking Malware Found at Vermont Utility
U.S. news
NBC News
What Went On in Those Not-So-Secret Russian Compounds?
U.S. news
Putin Rules Out Tit-for-Tat Expulsion of U.S. Diplomats
World
The Hard Truths Trump Must Face to 'Crush ISIS'
2016: Year in Review
Record Number of Cops to Patrol NYC on New Year's Eve
U.S. news
Cities Around World Beef Up Security for New Year's Eve
World
Record Number of Cops to Patrol NYC on New Year's Eve
U.S. news
Cities Around World Beef Up Security for New Year's Eve
World
Does Trump Actually Want to Start an Arms Race?
U.S. news
Obama Moves to Cut Muslim Tracking Program
U.S. news
Report: Russians Who Hacked DNC Helped Kill Ukrainians
U.S. news
How Can Truck Attacks Be Stopped?
Berlin Truck Attack
NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP - Getty Images
Our Crazy Year in Politics (Trump-Free Edition!)
2016: Year in Review
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016
2016: Year in Review
Obama: I Told Putin 'To Cut It Out' in September
White House
Obama Confirms Russian Involvement in DNC Hacking
White House
Earnest: 'Pretty Obvious' October Intel Report Referred to Putin
White House
SAM MIRCOVICH / Reuters
Not Just You: Most Americans Agree 2016 Was Dismal
2016: Year in Review
First Read: Lack of Confidence in American Institutions
First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Violence Abroad
First Read
The Single Greatest Force in American Politics? Partisanship
First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Uncertain and Pessimistic
First Read
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP
Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Lethal Injection
U.S. news
Samsung Wins in Apple Patent Fight
U.S. news
U.S. Supreme Court Takes Up Racial Gerrymandering
U.S. news
Same-sex Workplace Discrimination Moves to Appeals Courts
OUT News
SCOTUS Ruling Could Hamper Trump's Deportation Plans
U.S. news
Women's Groups Challenge Abortion Laws in Three States
U.S. news
Can the U.S. Detain Immigrants Indefinitely?
U.S. news
Court to Hear Case of Death Row Man Who May Be Mentally Disabled
Supreme Court
How a New Supreme Court May Threaten Abortion
Health news
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wows in Opera Debut
U.S. news
Brian Latimer
Latinx Activists Ready to Expand, Focus Efforts After Inauguration
Latino
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016
2016: Year in Review
Trans Latina Immigrant Fears Deportation Under Trump
OUT Politics and Policy
Rep. Steve King: Dreamers Made Up Being Brought to U.S. by Parents
Latino
Rahm Emanuel Meets with Trump to Save DACA for DREAMers
Latino
Rahm Emanuel Meets with Trump to Save DACA for DREAMers
Latino
Rahm Emanuel Meets with Trump to Push for DACA Continuation
Politics News
Opinion: The Businessman President Should Leave Sanctuary Cities Alone
Latino
Univ. of California Announces Plan to Protect Undocumented Students
Latino
99-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Named América Becomes US Citizen
Latino
Russian UN Ambassador: 'Scandalous' For U.S. 'To Go After Our Kids'
U.S. news
YURI GRIPAS / Reuters
7 Memorable Political Quotes From 2016
2016: Year in Review
Obama 'Confident' He Could Have Won in 2016
U.S. news
Obama Cracks Dad Jokes in Final Holiday Address
Barack Obama
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016
2016: Year in Review
Obama Avoids Criticizing Trump On Russia
Barack Obama
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016
2016: Year in Review
Obama's Message to Russia: 'We Can Do Stuff to You'
Barack Obama
Obama Recommends Preparedness with Handling of 'One China' Policy
White House
Obama: I Told Putin 'To Cut It Out' in September
White House
Obama Confirms Russian Involvement in DNC Hacking
White House
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Stunning, Striking and Poignant: See the Top 50 Photos of 2016
2016: Year in Review
Intelligence on Russia 'Compelling': Clinton Spokeswoman
U.S. news
Benghazi Committee Files Final Report, Shuts Down
U.S. news
Clinton Camp Wants Intel Briefings for Electoral College
Politics News
'Madam President' Newsweek Copies for Sale, but Beware
U.S. news
WATCH LIVE: Hillary Clinton Honored by Children's Defense Fund
Hillary Clinton
Watch Hillary Clinton's Full Concession Speech
Elections
Trump Wins in Major Upset
2016 ELECTION DAY
Stunned Clinton Supporters Take in Election Results
2016 ELECTION DAY