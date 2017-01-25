Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Flint Water Crisis
Immigration Border Crisis
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
College Game Plan
Data Points
Inspiring America
Long Story Short
101
Show Me
Flashback
30 Seconds to Know
Debunker
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
Politics
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Email page link
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Politics News
Trump Calls for 'Major' Probe Into Unsubstantiated 'Illegals' Vote Fraud Claim
Trump Calls for 'Major' Probe Into Unsubstantiated 'Illegals' Vote Fraud Claim
Politics News
Inaugural Weekend
Previous
Next
JOSHUA LOTT / AFP - Getty Images
'We Will Not Go Away!': Millions of Women March Worldwide
Presidential Inauguration
Ministry of Defence / via Twitter
Tanks Roll Through 'Chunnel' as Europe Frets About Trump, Russia
World
Sarah Lim / for NBC News
Trump Is Biggest Threat to Rights: Roe v. Wade Attorney
U.S. news
Olivier Douliery / POOL / EPA
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss Rips Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
Alex Brandon / AP, file
Schumer: Dems 'Possibly' Can Derail Nominees
Congress
Andrew Harnik / AP
'SNL' Says Goodbye to President Obama With a Song
TV
Alex Seitz-Wald
On Day One, Trump Opponent Goes Underground
Congress
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Latest
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
advertisement
Evan Vucci / AP
Here's What Trump Has Done in His First Six Days
White House
NBC Bay Area
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield
NBC Bay Area
Drew Angerer / Getty Images, file
House Approves New Limits on Abortion Insurance Coverage
Politics News
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
'Angry' Democrats Use Tactic of Delay to Thwart Trump Agenda
Congress
Video
Protesters Rally Against Trump's Immigration Executive Orders
U.S. news
Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty Images
Trump Orders for Deportations, Border Wall Face Many Obstacles
Immigration
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Despite Funding Threat
U.S. news
Video
On U.S.-Mexico Border, Mixed Reactions to Effectiveness of a Border Wall
U.S. news
Video
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Orders on Building Border Wall, Immigration
U.S. news
Chip Somodevilla / Pool via EPA
Trump Signs Executive Orders Targeting Illegal Immigration
U.S. news
advertisement
advertisement
Video
How Non-Profit Media Can Hold Politicians Accountable
News
Video
Bipartisan Rejection of Trump's Voter Fraud Claims
News
Video
Trump Signs Two Executive Orders Related to Immigration Agenda
White House
Video
White House: Voter Fraud Probe Not to Focus Solely on 2016 Election
White House
Video
Trump Announces Executive Order for ‘Immediate Construction of a Border Wall’
White House
Video
Spicer: Immigration Plan Will Be ‘Multi-Tier, Multi-Step’ Process
White House
John Moore / Getty Images, file
White House Outlines Plans to Crack Down on Illegal Immigration
BREAKING
Andrew Harrer / Pool/Getty Images
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons
U.S. news
Video
Spicer Insists Draft Interrogation Order Is Not A White House Document
White House
Video
British PM ‘Not Afraid to Speak Frankly’ to President Trump
Europe
advertisement
advertisement
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Photo
Story
Photo
Protesters Hang 'RESIST' Banner From Crane Near White House
Photo
MOLLY RILEY / Reuters
Trump to Reveal SCOTUS Pick Next Week
U.S. news
Video
Nikki Haley Sworn In As Ambassador To The United Nations
White House
Trump Team's Falsehoods Are Classic 'Gaslighting', Some Experts Say
Mental Health
Guzman/CSM/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Why Trump Should Have Been Taken Both Literally AND Seriously
First Read
David McNew / Getty Images
First Read's Morning Clips: Border Wall
First Read
Karen Bleier / AFP - Getty Images
Trump Tweets That He Will Pick Supreme Court Nominee Next Week
Supreme Court
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'
White House
advertisement
Get First Read Newsletter
Privacy Policy
Follow NBC News Politics
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Politics
Congress
White House
Justice Department
National Security
Elections
First Read
advertisement
advertisement