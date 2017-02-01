Feedback
advertisement

Blog

Election Day Live

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Trump's Inaugural Committee Yet to on Decide Lobbyist Ban

While President-elect Donald Trump's transition has placed restrictions on some lobbyists from serving in the transition, the inaugural committee has not yet made such determinations

Three members of the inaugural committee, which is stacked with Trump's and Vice Preisdent-elect Mike Pence's top donors and fundraisers, told NBC News that a decision hasn't yet been made on whether restrictions will be placed on the amount a person could give to or if a ban on lobbyists or corporations would be instituted.

An announcement could come out as early as tomorrow but more likely next week the sources said.

The inaugural committee is tasked with raising money for the inauguration beyond what the government allows. It also pays for balls, parties and events surrounding the event.

In 2008, President-elect Barack Obama placed a $50,000 limit on individual donors and banned contributions from lobbyists, corporations and super PACs. The committee also entertained no sponsorship agreements.

In 2012, President Obama loosened those restrictions and allowed for contributions from corporations but not from lobbyists or super PACs

The law allows unlimited contributions from corporations and U.S. permanent residents.

Romney and Trump to Meet This Weekend

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will meet with President-elect Donald Trump this weekend, NBC News confirms.

Romney delivered a blistering takedown of Trump in a speech in March, calling the then-candidate "a phony" and "a fraud." Trump has called Romney a loser and said he "choked like a dog" during his 2012 bid against President Obama.

A source close to Trump with direct knowledge of the president-elect's thinking confirms the meeting is to discuss the position of Secretary of State.

Trump endorsed Romney during his campaign four years ago. The former Massachusetts governor began to repair the relationship last week by calling to congratulate Trump on his surprise win.

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

Obama 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Trump Presidency

President Obama on Thursday said he is "cautiously optimistic" about Donald Trump's presidency once the reality of his immense responsibilities sets in.

"There's something about the solemn responsibilities of that office, the extraordinary demands that are placed on the United States, not just by its own people, but by people around the world that forces you to focus," Obama said during a press conference in Germany on Thursday.

"If you're not serious about the job, then you probably won't be there very long because it will expose problems," Obama added.

The president added that he "wouldn't advise" those opposed to Trump to be silent or stop protesting, but said the election should be an important reminder about the importance of voting.

Joe Biden Welcomes Mike Pence to VP Residence

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Visits Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Trump Tower on Wednesday for what he described as a "candid and substantive dialogue" with President-elect Donald Trump.

"I let him know that so many New Yorkers were fearful, and that more has to be done to show that this country can heal and that people be respected," de Blasio told reporters following the meeting.

The Democratic mayor, who supported Hillary Clinton, said he and Trump discussed topics like immigration, Wall Street reform, taxes and the Republican's rhetoric. De Blasio also said he expressed concerns over Trump's decision to appoint former Breitbart News head Steve Bannon to a top White House post.

"The balls in his court, people in this city and all over the country are looking to see what he's going to do," de Blasio said.

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Sens. Schumer and McConnell Elected Senate Leaders

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was easily elected by his caucus to lead Senate Democrats for the next two years and Republicans unanimously re-elected Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky to serve as Majority Leader.

Schumer, who is set to replace retiring Sen. Harry Reid, will spearhead the party's messaging and policy priorities in the first two years of a Donald Trump administration.

Read more here.

Alex Seitz-Wald

Martin O'Malley Withdraws From DNC Race

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley pulled himself out of contention to be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee Wednesday, days after he said he was considering a bid.

"While I'm grateful to the supportive friends who have urged me to consider running for DNC Chair, I will not be seeking our Party's Chairmanship. The DNC needs a Chair who can do the job fully and with total impartiality. The national interest must come first," O'Malley said in an email to supporters.

Read more here.

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

McCain Warns Against Russian Reset

Republican Sen. John McCain on Tuesday warned against any attempt to reboot U.S.-Russia relations under Donald Trump's presidency.

"With the U.S. presidential transition underway, Vladimir Putin has said in recent days that he wants to improve relations with the United States. We should place as much faith in such statements as any other made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbors, threatened America's allies, and attempted to undermine America's elections," the Arizona senator said in a statement.

Russia on Tuesday launched a major military offensive in Syria where Putin is backing Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Throughout the campaign, Trump spoke highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would improve relations between the two countries. Putin and Trump spoke after his victory last week.

"The Obama Administration's last attempt at resetting relations with Russia culminated in Putin's invasion of Ukraine and military intervention in the Middle East," McCain said. "At the very least, the price of another 'reset' would be complicity in Putin and Assad's butchery of the Syrian people."

Kelly O'Donnell
Kelly O'Donnell

Trump, Pence Expected To Receive Daily Briefing Tuesday

President-elect Donald Trump and Mike Pence are expected to receive their first President's Daily Briefing on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York, sources tell NBC News.

President Barack Obama has authorized that the same briefing given to him each day be prepared for Trump and Pence. It contains more sensitive information than the briefings provided to the candidates during the presidential campaign.

Trump has designated retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and son-in-law Jared Kushner as his staff level companions for such briefings, however, Kushner does not have any clearance.

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

Conway Defends Bannon's White House Appointment

Kellyanne Conway, who successfully navigated the final months of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, dismissed criticism of former Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon's appointment as "chief strategist and senior counselor" to the new administration.

"I work very closely with Steve Bannon, he's been the general of this campaign, and frankly, people should look at the full resume," Conway told reporters Monday. "He's got a Harvard business degree, he's a naval officer, he has success in entertainment, I don't know if you're aware of that, and he certainly was a Goldman Sachs managing partner. Brilliant tactician."

Bannon's former news site has been closely associated with the "alt-right" movement, which has been criticized for promoting white nationalism.

"I know that people weren't prepared for us to win, and so they're reaching around to find extreme examples," she added.

Some Republicans leaders have struggled to defend Bannon's past work.

"I do not know Steve. I do not know what he has said," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters Monday.

Races

Image: Hillary Clinton
232
270 TO WIN
306
Hillary Clinton 62,521,739 votes
Donald Trump 61,195,258 votes
Image: Donald Trump
Projected Winner
Presidential Results
Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump
Third-party
Not decided
Democrats 
Republicans 
Third-party 
Senate Results
Democrats 
Republicans 
Third-party 
NBC HOUSE PROJECTION +/- 0 SEATS
House Results

Races to watch

Illinois Senate / 96% IN

N
Tammy Duckworth
54%
Mark Kirk INCUMBENT
40%
Projected Winner

Wisconsin Senate / 95% IN

v
Ron Johnson INCUMBENT
50%
Russ Feingold
47%
Phil Anderson
3%
Projected Winner

Pennsylvania Senate / 99% IN

l
Pat Toomey INCUMBENT
49%
Katie McGinty
47%
Edward Clifford
4%
Apparent Winner

Indiana Senate / 98% IN

O
Todd Young
52%
Evan Bayh
42%
Lucy Brenton
6%
Projected Winner

Missouri Senate / 94% IN

X
Roy Blunt INCUMBENT
49%
Jason Kander
46%
Projected Winner

Nevada Senate / 96% IN

g
Catherine Cortez Masto
47%
Joe Heck
45%
None of these candidates
4%
Projected Winner

North Carolina Senate / 99% IN

a
Richard Burr INCUMBENT
51%
Deborah Ross
45%
Sean Haugh
4%
Projected Winner

New Hampshire Senate / 98% IN

d
Maggie Hassan
48%
Kelly Ayotte INCUMBENT
48%
Apparent Winner

Florida Senate / 99% IN

I
Marco Rubio INCUMBENT
52%
Patrick Murphy
44%
Projected Winner

Arizona Senate / 80% IN

D
John McCain INCUMBENT
53%
Ann Kirkpatrick
41%
Projected Winner

Ohio Senate / 93% IN

i
Rob Portman INCUMBENT
58%
Ted Strickland
37%
Projected Winner

Arizona District 1 / 100% IN

D
Tom O'Halleran
51%
Paul Babeu
44%
Winner

Florida District 18 / 100% IN

I
Brian Mast
54%
Randy Perkins
43%
Winner

Nebraska District 2 / 100% IN

c
Don Bacon
49%
Brad Ashford INCUMBENT
47%
Winner

California District 10 / 100% IN

E
Jeff Denham INCUMBENT
52%
Michael Eggman
48%
Winner

California District 25 / 100% IN

E
Steve Knight INCUMBENT
54%
Bryan Caforio
46%
Winner

California District 49 / 100% IN

E
Darrell Issa INCUMBENT
51%
Doug Applegate
49%
Winner

Colorado District 6 / 100% IN

F
Mike Coffman INCUMBENT
51%
Morgan Carroll
42%
Winner

Florida District 7 / 100% IN

I
Stephanie Murphy
52%
John Mica INCUMBENT
49%
Winner

Florida District 26 / 100% IN

I
Carlos Curbelo INCUMBENT
53%
Joe Garcia
41%
Winner

Illinois District 10 / 100% IN

N
Brad Schneider
53%
Robert Dold INCUMBENT
48%
Winner

Maine District 2 / 100% IN

U
Bruce Poliquin INCUMBENT
55%
Emily Cain
45%
Winner

Nevada District 3 / 100% IN

g
Jacky Rosen
47%
Danny Tarkanian
46%
Winner

New Jersey District 5 / 100% IN

e
Joshua Gottheimer
51%
Scott Garrett INCUMBENT
47%
Winner

New York District 19 / 100% IN

h
John Faso
55%
Zephyr Teachout
45%
Winner

New York District 22 / 100% IN

h
Claudia Tenney
47%
Kim Myers
40%
Martin Babinec
13%
Winner

Pennsylvania District 8 / 100% IN

l
Brian Fitzpatrick
55%
Steve Santarsiero
46%
Winner

Texas District 23 / 100% IN

q
Will Hurd INCUMBENT
49%
Pete Gallego
47%
Winner

Virginia District 10 / 99.5% IN

s
Barbara Comstock INCUMBENT
53%
LuAnn Bennett
47%
Winner

Top videos

NBC News' coverage of a historic election night: Watch a recap

 

Election night was an exciting, shocking and often stressful event for voters across the country, no matter who they supported. Watch highlights from NBC News' coverage, from the first predictions of a long night to the stunning victory of Donald Trump.

More from Decision 2016

Michael Reynolds / EPA
Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives

First Read: Trump's Court Pick Delivers on His Promise to Conservatives

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: What You Need to Know About Neil Gorsuch

First Read's Morning Clips: What You Need to Know About Neil Gorsuch

First Read
Eleven Days That Shook the Political World

First Read: Eleven Days That Shook the Political World

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Fires Acting AG

First Read's Morning Clips: Trump Fires Acting AG

First Read
AG Nominee Sen. Sessions Once Told Fired Acting AG Sally Yates: You Have 'to Say No to President'

Sessions Once Told Yates: You Have to 'Say No to President'

2016 Election
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
First Read's Morning Clips: 'Confusion, Angst and a Wave of Protests' First Read's Morning Clips: 'Confusion, Angst and a Wave of Protests' First Read's Morning Clips: 'Confusion, Angst and a Wave of Protests'

First Read's Morning Clips: 'Confusion, Angst and a Wave of Protests'

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: 'Confusion, Angst and a Wave of Protests'

First Read's Morning Clips: 'Confusion, Angst and a Wave of Protests'

First Read
Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel

Trump Fields Flurry of Phone Calls With Foreign Leaders

2016 Election
Week One: See Trump's First Days as POTUS
Gallery

Week One: See Trump's First Days as POTUS

Photo
Trump, Mexican President Peña Nieto Agree to End Public Tiff About Border Wall, Mexico Says

Trump Shares Call With Mexican President Amid Border Tensions

2016 Election
Trump Fields Calls From Several Foreign Leaders, Including Putin and Merkel

Trump Fields Flurry of Phone Calls With Foreign Leaders

2016 Election
Week One: See Trump's First Days as POTUS
Gallery

Week One: See Trump's First Days as POTUS

Photo
Trump, Mexican President Peña Nieto Agree to End Public Tiff About Border Wall, Mexico Says

Trump Shares Call With Mexican President Amid Border Tensions

2016 Election
Who Is Gregg Phillips, the Man Trump Name-Checked to Prove Voter Fraud?

Who Is Gregg Phillips, the Man Trump Name-Checked to Prove Voter Fraud?

White House
Shawn Thew / EPA
First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On) First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On) First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

First Read's Morning Clips: The Crowd Size Fight Goes On (and On, and On)

First Read
How Trump is Already Reshaping the GOP

First Read: How Trump is Already Reshaping the GOP

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: How Trump's Immigration Actions Could Work

First Read's Morning Clips: How Trump's Immigration Actions Could Work

First Read
Why Trump Should Have Been Taken Both Literally AND Seriously

Why Trump Should Have Been Taken Both Literally AND Seriously

First Read
How Trump is Already Reshaping the GOP

First Read: How Trump is Already Reshaping the GOP

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: How Trump's Immigration Actions Could Work

First Read's Morning Clips: How Trump's Immigration Actions Could Work

First Read
Why Trump Should Have Been Taken Both Literally AND Seriously

Why Trump Should Have Been Taken Both Literally AND Seriously

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Border Wall

First Read's Morning Clips: Border Wall

First Read
First Read's Morning Clips: Here Come the Lawsuits

First Read's Morning Clips: Here Come the Lawsuits

First Read
Gallery

After the Pomp of Inauguration: Trump's First Weekend

Photo
Trump Works to Smooth Over Tensions With CIA Visit: 'I Am So Behind You'

Trump Tells CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'

2016 Election
Women's Suffrage: Marching for Rights 100 Years Ago
Photo

Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago

Photo
advertisement
advertisement