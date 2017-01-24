Play Facebook

An exasperated Republican senator pleaded with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to stop repeating his widely debunked claim that millions of so-called "illegals" cost him the popular vote.

'To continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy," Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina told reporters in a hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in D.C. "It's not coming from a candidate for the office, it's coming from the man who holds the office. So I am begging the president, share with us the information you have about this or please stop saying it."

Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill on Jan. 5, 2017. Evan Vucci / AP, file

Graham, who along with Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., has been one of Trump's more outspoken Republican critics, said the new president needs to put this issue to rest — for his own good.

"As a matter of fact I'd like you to do more than stop saying it," he said. "I'd like you to come forward and say having looked at it I am confident the election was fair and accurate and people who voted voted legally. Cause if he doesn't do that, this is going to undermine his ability to govern this country."

Trump reached the White House by winning the Electoral College but he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by a whopping 2.9 million votes, according to the certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Graham spoke out a day after Trump reportedly spent the first 10 minutes of his bipartisan meeting with congressional leaders at the White House claiming once again that 3 to 5 million people who shouldn't have been allowed to vote cast their ballots for Clinton.

It's a false claim that Trump began making back in November when it became clear that he was losing the popular vote to Clinton.

In an interview Tuesday with NBC, Trump supporter Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, insisted "there is data out there" to back up the president's claim — but said he believes the figure was closer to 2.4 million.

King said he came up with the figure by doing "an extrapolation calculation on how many illegals could have or could be voting in the United States."

"So it's plausible the number, three million sounds like it's a plausible number to me," he said.

So far, just Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach — a Republican and political ally — has said Trump might have a case.