Sean Spicer Named Trump's White House Press Secretary

Former Republican National Committee Communications Director Sean Spicer has been tapped to be President-elect Donald Trump's press secretary.

Trump also filled the other major roles of his press operation, giving the top slots to his most loyal and senior communications advisers from the campaign.

Hope Hicks, who was Trump's one and only press secretary for much of the Republican primary, will become assistant the the president and director of strategic communications. Jason Miller, who joined Hicks to run the communications team after working for Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, will also be an assistant to the president but director of communications. Finally, Dan Scavino, who ran Trump's social media during the campaign, will be the director of social media.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again," said President-elect Trump in a statement.

In his role, Spicer, known to easily spar with journalists but be accessible to them, will run the daily press briefings where reporters lob questions to the press secretary - if the administration continues the tradition.

Spicer was a long-time press aid for for the RNC and began working closely with the Trump team after Trump won the Republican nomination.

Reince Priebus, the former head of the RNC, will be White House chief-of-staff.