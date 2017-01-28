Play Facebook

President Donald Trump has a lot on the line Saturday.

After a hectic first week in the White House, Trump is expected to field a flurry of phone calls from five foreign leaders: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

While Trump will be taking the calls privately from the Oval Office, his day of diplomacy is certain to include cordial congratulations given to the new leader of the free world, as well as serious discussions about some of the world's most pressing issues.

Trump began getting some push back Saturday for his executive order closing the nation's borders to refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Meanwhile, his most anticipated conversation is with Putin, whose country is accused of engaging in cyberattacks to influence the recent U.S. election. Trump, who has continually praised Putin, told reporters on Friday that it's "very early" to talk about lifting any sanctions against Russia that were imposed by the Obama administration as punishment.

Hollande and Merkel have previously said it's too early to lift the sanctions.

Trump's talk with Merkel would also require more diplomatic savvy after he spent his presidential campaign both slamming her for "ruining Germany" over her immigration stances and calling her as his favorite world leader at one point.

The slate of planned calls comes a day after Trump hosted British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House and earlier tried to smooth over tensions with another U.S. ally, Mexico.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had canceled his planned trip to the White House next week over Trump's rhetoric surrounding the building of a border wall. Trump and Peña Nieto held a "productive" phone call Friday, although they didn't appear to come to a final resolution.