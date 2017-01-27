President Donald Trump shared a phone call with Mexico's leader Friday morning, multiple administration sources confirm to NBC News — signaling that the lines of communication remain open a day after a face-to-face meeting was scrapped amid a verbal row over a border wall.

It wasn't immediately clear what the pair talked about — or how cordially they greeted one another — but the call follows growing tensions between the North American neighbors. Trump, since taking office a week ago, has ratcheted up calls to build a wall along the nations' shared southern border — and force Mexico to foot the bill.

A scheduled meeting between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was nixed on Thursday — and shortly after, the possibility of a 20 percent tax on Mexican products imported into America was floated by the White House.

Peña Nieto, who has been an otherwise unpopular figure in Mexico, had used Twitter to say he was bowing out of next Tuesday's meeting with Trump.

Trump, in turn, blamed Mexico for the problems along the border while speaking at a GOP retreat in Philadelphia.

"Most illegal immigration is coming from our southern border," Trump said. "I've said many times that the American people will not pay for the wall, and I've made that clear to the government of Mexico."

Peña Nieto has said Mexico would not fork over any money for a wall, which could cost from $4 billion to $12 billion, according to some estimates.

