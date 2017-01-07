Barack and Michelle Obama are saying goodbye to the White House after eight years with a little help from their celebrity friends.

The first couple hosted a farewell bash Friday night in D.C. with big-name guests and prominent donors on the VIP list, which reportedly included Paul McCartney, George and Amal Clooney, and Meryl Streep.

Related: Obama Legacy on Race is About Representation, Respect

Solange Knowles helped provide the entertainment during the star-studded fete.

"The sound check of life...Was truly the ultimate, ultimate honor," the R&B singer wrote on Instagram. "Can't even put into words."

The attendees were a mix of who's who in Hollywood and popular music, and many shared photos from the glamorous event on social media.

"Saturday Night Live"-alum Jay Pharoah took a picture with singers Usher, Wale and Kelly Rowland, and actress and TV personality La La Anthony.

"When the squad takes over The White House," Anthony wrote on Instagram.

Philanthropist Lisa Goldman snapped a photo with actor Tom Hanks.

Record producer DJ Cassidy shared a selfie with comedian Jerry Seinfeld, R&B singer John Legend and model wife Chrissy Teigen, and others.

"The one party we'll wait in line to get into," DJ Cassidy posted.

For actress Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudekis, the party was a late-night affair.

"Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after an incredible night celebrating 8 incredible years," Wilde wrote.