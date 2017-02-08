AG Nominee Jeff Sessions Likely to Pass Amid Partisan Acrimony

The Senate is set to vote on the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions to become the nation's attorney general Wednesday evening after three contentious days of partisan acrimony over President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

Democrats have spent more than 50 consecutive hours on the Senate floor thundering away in opposition to two of the president's most controversial nominees and tensions boiled over Tuesday when Republicans voted to formally rebuke Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The unusual move to reprimand Warren for "impugning" Sessions, who is expected to be confirmed on a largely party-line vote, came after the Democrat read aloud a letter by Coretta Scott King in opposition to Session's federal judgeship in 1986.

The episode dominated discussion Wednesday and was emblematic of the frustrations both parties are experiencing over a confirmation process for Trump's nominees that continues to slog on.

Democrats, who don't have votes to stop nominees without GOP defections, are using their time on the Senate floor to slow the process and register their objections to nominees they feel are unqualified, by resume or ideology, for the positions to which they have been nominated.

Republicans are frustrated with the procedural rules that have allowed the process to grind to a crawl. With little or no doubt about the outcome of the final votes on most all of Trump's nominees, they see political grandstanding behind Democratic efforts to stall.

"They know we're going to be successful, so stunts like staying up all night and making speeches, I'm not sure who they're trying to impress other than their dysfunctional base by stopping and slowing down these confirmations which will be successful eventually," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.

Republicans, however, are downplaying the frustration. Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, chalked up the last three days as part of the legislative process.

"It's not neat and orderly," Risch said. But he added that he's seen a change since Trump was elected. "There's been a real spike in anger, hate and bitterness since the election," he said.

And Cornyn said the Senate needs a break. "Everybody just needs to get a good night's sleep," he said.

Democrats on Wednesday continued their floor speeches in opposition to Sessions, but also had additional momentum to support their colleague Warren. Warren's censure has further emboldened Democrats, even spurring the hashtag #ShePersisted, using McConnell's words as a badge of honor.

"It's totally uncalled for," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said of the GOP's maneuver to bar her from the debate.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said Warren is owed "an apology."

"I think it's unconscionable and outrageous that Sen. Warren isn't allowed to participate" in the debate to confirm Sessions, Sanders said.

The Democrats' all-night session has been the most wearing on the nonpolitical employees who staff the Senate floor, including the stenographers, who are exhausted.

Warren thanked them via Twitter.

THANK YOU to the police, clerks, stenographers, cloakroom staff, pages, & Sen officers who worked all night while @SenateDems #holdthefloor. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

The Sessions debate followed an all-night talkathon Monday over the nomination of now-confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

DeVos was the most contentious education secretary in the department's history, garnering the support of only 50 senators plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Mike Pence, setting up what's already been a week of divisive politics in the Upper Chamber.