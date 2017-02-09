Jeff Sessions Confirmed as Attorney General Amid Partisan Acrimony

Play Facebook

The Senate voted Wednesday night to confirm Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, to become the nation's attorney general after three days of partisan acrimony over President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees.

The 52-47 vote proceeded along party lines, with one exception: Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, crossed party lines. Sessions himself voted "present."

Democrats spent more than 50 consecutive hours on the Senate floor thundering away in opposition to two of the president's most controversial nominees, and tensions boiled over Tuesday when Republicans voted to formally rebuke Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, on Capitol Hill early Wednesday. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The unusual move to reprimand Warren for "impugning" Sessions, who is expected to be confirmed on a largely party-line vote, came after she read aloud a letter by Coretta Scott King in opposition to Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986, which was defetaed.

The episode, which dominated discussion Wednesday, was emblematic of the frustrations both parties are experiencing over a confirmation process for Trump's nominees that continues to slog on.

Democrats, who don't have votes to stop nominees without Republican defections, are using their time on the floor to slow the process and register their objections to nominees they feel are unqualified, by resumé or ideology.

Republicans are frustrated with rules that have allowed the process to grind to a crawl. With little or no doubt about the outcome of the final votes, they see political grandstanding behind Democratic efforts to stall.

"They know we're going to be successful, so stunts like staying up all night and making speeches — I'm not sure who they're trying to impress, other than their dysfunctional base, by stopping and slowing down these confirmations. which will be successful eventually," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Republicans, however, are downplaying the frustration. Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, chalked up the last three days as part of the legislative process.

"It's not neat and orderly," Risch said. But he added that he's seen a change since Trump was elected.

"There's been a real spike in anger, hate and bitterness since the election," he said.

And Cornyn said the Senate needs a break. "Everybody just needs to get a good night's sleep," he said.

Democrats continued their floor speeches Wednesday in opposition to Sessions, but they also had additional momentum to support their colleague Warren. Warren's censure has further emboldened Democrats, even spurring the hashtag #ShePersisted, using the words of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kenrucky, as a badge of honor.

"It's totally uncalled for," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said of Republicans' maneuver to bar her from the debate.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, meanwhile, said Warren was owed "an apology."

"I think it's unconscionable and outrageous that Senator. Warren isn't allowed to participate" in the debate to confirm Sessions, Sanders said.

The Democrats' all-night session has been most wearing on the non-political employees who staff the Senate floor, including the stenographers, who are exhausted.

Warren thanked them via Twitter.

THANK YOU to the police, clerks, stenographers, cloakroom staff, pages, & Sen officers who worked all night while @SenateDems #holdthefloor. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

The Sessions debate followed an all-night talkathon Monday over the nomination of Betsy DeVos, who was eventually confirmed as education secretary.

DeVos was the most contentious nominee the Education Department's history, garnering the support of only 50 senators, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Mike Pence — setting up what's already been a week of divisive politics in the Upper Chamber.