Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday to plead with Republicans to improve, rather than dismantle, Obamacare as GOP leaders scramble to assemble enough party line support to pass their replacement measure Thursday.

Biden, standing with House Democrats and California Gov. Jerry Brown on the East Steps of the Capitol on the chilly spring morning to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act being signed into law, admitted that changes are needed, but that a repeal is dangerous.

"This bill was about peace of mind! Peace of mind for Americans to finally, finally, finally, finally be able to lie there and know that God forbid something happens like it's happened to an awful lot of us, that I'm not going to lose my house, I'm not going to lose everything, I'm not going to leave my family in distress," Biden said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 'The reckoning time has come' for Trump on bill 4:31 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/903736899696" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Democrats have little power to block Republican efforts in the House, but they have roundly denounced the American Health Care Act, the Republican measure to repeal much of the ACA and replace it, as a generous tax cut for the wealthy masquerading as health care reform. The measure repeals all Obamacare taxes, giving people making more than $200,000 a tax cut of 4.7 percent.

Related: These Republicans Could Doom Their Party's Health Care Bill

But the GOP bill has also faced vocal opposition from Republicans who say it enshrines Medicaid and creates a new entitlement program — and despite tweaks, many conservatives have still not signed on.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the AHCA, and at least 27 Republicans, according to an NBC News tally, are planning to vote no or leaning in that direction, which is five members too many for passage. The measure needs the support of 215 members — a majority of the 434 who are expected to vote — to pass the measure.

President Donald Trump is summoning some of the strongest holdouts to the White House today in a last-ditch effort to convince them to support the measure while teams of Republicans close to House Speaker Paul Ryan are surveying their members to determine who is with them and who is not.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Will GOP's uphill battle to repeal and replace Obamacare succeed? 1:44 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/903641155989" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump is expected to meet with Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the House Freedom Caucus, which is a group of conservative lawmakers, many of whom have maintained their staunch opposition to the Republican bill.

Meadows and his like-minded cohorts say that the repeal bill doesn't repeal all of Obamacare, especially that it does little to reduce the cost of health insurance. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that under the Republican plan premiums would decrease just 10 percent in a decade. They also oppose the size of the tax credits to help people purchase insurance and that insurance companies are required to provide patients with minimum coverage options such as maternity care, also known as the Essential Benefits Package.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that he's still opposed to the GOP plan.

"Our job is to do just what (Rep.) Mark Meadows said — to do what we told the American people we were going to do when they gave us the privilege to serve. And this bill doesn't do that. This bill does not repeal Obamacare. And that fundamentally is why we are opposed to it," Jordan said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday. "And unless it changes, I do not see the votes there to pass this legislation."

The only place the bill can change is in the House Rules Committee, which is currently meeting. It is the final step in the process before it goes to the House floor for a vote by the full House.

Changes are being proposed, including a full repeal of Obamacare, like Jordan suggested, but the Rules Committee is stacked with Republicans close to leadership and any changes not mandated by leadership are likely to fail.

The ongoing drama of corralling an unruly Republican conference comes one day after Trump told Republicans that they'd lose their seats if they vote against the bill.

But influential outside groups have staked out their positions. Four major conservative groups, including the Charles and David Koch-backed Freedom Partners and Americans for Prosperity, Heritage Action, FreedomWorks and Club for Growth, are urging Republicans to vote against it. All three groups run primaries against Republicans who don't align with their positions.

"Republicans in Congress promised a full repeal of Obamacare, but the current plan falls far short," said AFP Chief Government Affairs Officer Brent Gardner. "We simply cannot support this bill, and commit to standing with champions in the House who also oppose the continuation of Obamacare."

On the other side, the Chamber of Commerce, which supports the measure, is also keeping score of the members who vote against the bill.

It's not only conservatives who oppose the bill about a dozen moderates do to but for different reasons. They are concerned that the tax credits aren't generous enough and that the Medicaid changes will kick too many people off the program for low-income Americans.

Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., said that after a meeting with Trump at the White House Tuesday with a group of moderates that he was still undecided.

"I think we should move forward in this area but I don't think this bill is sufficient to do that," Lance said.

In a CBO assessment of the Republican bill, 24 million people are expected to lose health insurance by the end of the decade. Premiums for people over 50 who purchase insurance in the individual market could see their premiums rise from $1200 to $14,000 per year.